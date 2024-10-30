Ready to rock ‘n’ roll

Lots of rock ‘n’ roll performers will be playing on local stages this week.

And Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg and a lineup of accomplished musicians will be at Cove Castle Restaurant on Friday, Nov. 8.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Campfire Jukebox will cover rock, country, oldies and MTV-era hits starting at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. There’s a $5 cover, which is included with U-Pick apple reservations.

Country Comfort brings classic country tunes to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with a costume contest starting at 9 p.m. Evolution takes the stage at 10 p.m., ready to keep the party going with hits from Donna Summer to the Ramones.

Sunday, Nov. 3

At 2 p.m., enjoy the Kootz and its classic rock energy in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Other Band will be playing a mix of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, country, R&B and classic rock at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Also at 3 p.m., the Openers bring more rock ‘n’ roll covers to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Head to Old School Pub for karaoke fun starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Catch the Ragtime Millionaires at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8

LaBamba and Friends will perform at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. The band features Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg and a lineup of accomplished musicians, including bassist Sue Williams, drummer James “Worm” Wormworth and pianist Michael Mancini. LaBamba has shared stages with such legends as Bruce Springsteen and Diana Ross.

Also at 7 p.m., New York City artist Jon Christopher Allen will be performing his raw and rhythmic songs at Pennings Farm Market.

For a lively mix of classic rock, pop and party favorites, visit J&S Roadhouse to catch Wind Up Monkey, a cover band playing across genres.

Wrap up the night with Driving Kim Crazy, delivering the best of classic rock deep cuts, at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com