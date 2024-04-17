Relax and listen or get up and dance

From soulful ballads to high-energy rock, here’s a preview of the performances awaiting eager listeners this week.

Saturday, April 20

Kicking off the weekend, the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes back Rupert & Scheetz at 6 p.m. Known for their collaborative songwriting, this duo promises an evening filled with heartfelt melodies and engaging rhythms.

The Bud’s, featuring James Wormworth, Mike Merritt and Michael Louis, take the stage at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Wormworth, renowned for his drumming on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” joins forces with Merritt’s dynamic bass and Louis’s soulful Brooklyn Swamp Music, guaranteeing a groovin’ night.

The Wonderloaf Show brings classic rock favorites to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

Seasoned musician Chris Delis showcases his musical talents at 8 p.m. at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., hosts Strings Attached at 8 p.m.

The Down 2 Earth Band closes out the night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. with an eclectic mix of genres guaranteed to please all tastes.

Sunday, April 21

The Ethan Levy Duo visits Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, at 2 p.m., delivering singer-songwriter vibes that soothe the soul.

J&S Roadhouse hosts the Hellhounds at 3 p.m. for a rocking performance of blues favorites old and new.

For a tranquil waterfront experience accompanied by live music, head to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, where the OCD Duo will perform starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23

Old School Pub invites music lovers for some mid-week fun on the mic with karaoke, starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Unwind to the music of John & Gus at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Friday, April 26

Pennings Farm welcomes the Identity Crisis Duo at 7 p.m., offering a wide range of music.

At the same time, Cove Castle hosts Rae Simone and the Fellas for a blend of R&B, soul, funk, blues and rock.

Brian Fitzpatrick rocks out with an acoustic set at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Trails End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market in Greenwood Lake hosts the Lost Dogs at the same time, playing a mix of rock, folk, outlaw country and bluegrass.

Grasshopper Irish Pub offers a taste of country with Country Comfort at 7 p.m.

Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, welcomes No Filter at the same time for a night of non-stop hits.

To close out the night, DJ Matty may move you to your feet at Old School Pub at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com