Relax or dance to the music

Saturday, Feb. 15

Kick off the evening with the songwriting duo Rupertz & Scheetz at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Unwind with the smooth, soulful sounds of Circadian Rhythm Duo at 6:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

If you’re looking for something lively, J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, hosts High Strung at 7 p.m. The band brings high-energy country favorites to get you moving.

Kaelen Delaney takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, offering an engaging mix of acoustic tunes.

Step into the spotlight at 9 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., for Emo Night Karaoke, where a live band backs you up as you belt out your favorite emo and alt-rock hits.

More singing fun continues at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

At 2 p.m., Kobi & Al bring their acoustic pop favorites to Pennings Farm Market, covering classics and modern hits.

Peter “Skeeter” Scance begins a solo performance at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 3 p.m.

Blue Collar Band plays at J&S Roadhouse at the same time. Its high-energy set spans six decades of rock, unexpected mashups and groovy jams, blending old school with new school in a way that keeps the crowd moving.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub. Gather your friends, grab the mic and sing your heart out.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

You have another chance to take the stage - this time at D’Boathaus, where karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Start your weekend early with the Missy Ping Duo delivering crowd-favorite hits with acoustic flair at 6:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts Smokin’ Buddy Steve, who will keep the energy up with classic rock, pop and country covers.

John DeSena brings his acoustic grooves to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

At the same time, Ray DeLear delivers an intimate acoustic set at Grasshopper Irish Pub.

Old School Pub & Grill turns up the volume with rock ‘n’ roll from the Openers at 9 p.m.

