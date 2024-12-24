Ring in new year with live music

Saturday, Dec. 28

HUShh kicks off the evening with upbeat and energetic tunes at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. Known for its fun and lively performances, the band guarantees a night filled with great vibes and crowd-pleasing songs.

The Harrisons, an eclectic rock duo with high energy, bring their vibrant sound to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland at 8 p.m. for their final performance of 2024. With a dynamic mix of originals and covers, this duo consistently delivers an electrifying show.

Also at 8 p.m., Whiskey Crossing spreads holiday cheer with a celebration at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y. This talented act performs country favorites that will have you singing along all night.

Black Radish returns to the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. with an eclectic mix of multi-genre covers and originals.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Spend the afternoon with Dean Scala starting at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. Enjoy his guitar skills and singer-songwriter tunes.

Naughty Humphrey brings its classic rock flair to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. with timeless hits and a vibrant set.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Ring in the New Year at Old School Pub & Grill, starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy a special edition of karaoke night with NYE party fun, festive vibes and the chance to belt out your favorite songs as you welcome 2025!

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com