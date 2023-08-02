Rock, country, blues on tap

West Milford is gearing up for an exciting lineup of live music events this month.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, prepare to be mesmerized by the Blue Collar Band at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. Starting at 7 p.m, the band will perform its soulful blend of blues, funk and rock.

Meanwhile, at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, audiences may be enchanted by the alternative bluegrass and folk tunes of the Fermenters Trio’s Larry Ghiorsi from 6 to 8 p.m.

Later that night, head over to Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, to belt out your favorite tunes at a karaoke night starting at 9 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 7, the Friends of the West Milford Library will host another night of its summer concert series at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., with the Eric Keressen Trio.

This talented family trio, featuring Keressen on accordion, guarantees a night of heartwarming tunes and delightful melodies.

Stop by the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, and listen to the sounds of Peter Sando on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Starting at 3:30 p.m., Sando, known for his role as guitarist of the ‘60s psychedelic band Gandalf, will transport shoppers with his acoustic renditions.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Vreeland Store, Evolution will rock the house with an unplugged pop-rock performance from 6 to 8 p.m.

For classic rock enthusiasts, head to J&S Roadhouse at 8 p.m., where the Rated R Band will take center stage with its high-energy hits.

Those in the mood for country music may head to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, where Country Comfort will entertain the crowd at 9 p.m. with its signature country hits, blending modern and classic sounds.