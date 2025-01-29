x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Rock, country or try a mix

WEST MILFORD. Several opportunities for karaoke this week.

| 29 Jan 2025 | 07:42
    <b>The Billy Courtman Band plays Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Vreeland Store. (Photo courtesy of Billy Courtman)</b>
    The Billy Courtman Band plays Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Vreeland Store. (Photo courtesy of Billy Courtman)
    Songwriter and guitarist Dean Scala performs Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Dean Scala)
    Songwriter and guitarist Dean Scala performs Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Dean Scala)

Saturday, Feb. 1

Start your evening with Amy Goff at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, where she’ll deliver an eclectic mix of genres.

Little Nikki’s Radio brings its high-energy cover tunes to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m., keeping the night alive with crowd favorites.

Vera & the Force, a five-piece classic and Southern rock band, will take over Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., for a powerhouse set at 8 p.m.

If you’re in the mood to take the mic yourself, karaoke kicks off at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Ease into the afternoon with songwriter and guitarist Dean Scala at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market.

The Nailed Shutt Duo brings its jam grass sound to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Ave., Hewitt, at 3 p.m. offering a lively fusion of bluegrass and improvisational jams.

Wonderloaf delivers a set of classic rock covers also at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Step up to the mic at Old School Pub & Grill, where karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Sing your heart out again at D’Boathaus, where karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Enjoy a night of live music as the Billy Courtman Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Friday, Feb. 7

The weekend starts strong with Larry of the Fermenters Band at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Ethan Levy performs a solo set at Pennings Farm & Orchard.

High Noon delivers a mix of classic and modern country and Southern rock at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.

To keep the party going late, DJ Ray Rivera spins tunes at Old School Pub & Grill starting at 10 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com