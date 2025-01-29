Rock, country or try a mix

Saturday, Feb. 1
Start your evening with Amy Goff at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, where she’ll deliver an eclectic mix of genres.
Little Nikki’s Radio brings its high-energy cover tunes to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m., keeping the night alive with crowd favorites.
Vera & the Force, a five-piece classic and Southern rock band, will take over Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., for a powerhouse set at 8 p.m.
If you’re in the mood to take the mic yourself, karaoke kicks off at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Ease into the afternoon with songwriter and guitarist Dean Scala at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market.
The Nailed Shutt Duo brings its jam grass sound to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Ave., Hewitt, at 3 p.m. offering a lively fusion of bluegrass and improvisational jams.
Wonderloaf delivers a set of classic rock covers also at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Step up to the mic at Old School Pub & Grill, where karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sing your heart out again at D’Boathaus, where karaoke starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Enjoy a night of live music as the Billy Courtman Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.
Friday, Feb. 7
The weekend starts strong with Larry of the Fermenters Band at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.
At 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Ethan Levy performs a solo set at Pennings Farm & Orchard.
High Noon delivers a mix of classic and modern country and Southern rock at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.
To keep the party going late, DJ Ray Rivera spins tunes at Old School Pub & Grill starting at 10 p.m.
Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com