Rock, country or try a mix

Saturday, Feb. 1

Start your evening with Amy Goff at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, where she’ll deliver an eclectic mix of genres.

Little Nikki’s Radio brings its high-energy cover tunes to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m., keeping the night alive with crowd favorites.

Vera & the Force, a five-piece classic and Southern rock band, will take over Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., for a powerhouse set at 8 p.m.

If you’re in the mood to take the mic yourself, karaoke kicks off at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Ease into the afternoon with songwriter and guitarist Dean Scala at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market.

The Nailed Shutt Duo brings its jam grass sound to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Ave., Hewitt, at 3 p.m. offering a lively fusion of bluegrass and improvisational jams.

Wonderloaf delivers a set of classic rock covers also at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Step up to the mic at Old School Pub & Grill, where karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Sing your heart out again at D’Boathaus, where karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Enjoy a night of live music as the Billy Courtman Band takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Friday, Feb. 7

The weekend starts strong with Larry of the Fermenters Band at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., singer-songwriter Ethan Levy performs a solo set at Pennings Farm & Orchard.

High Noon delivers a mix of classic and modern country and Southern rock at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.

To keep the party going late, DJ Ray Rivera spins tunes at Old School Pub & Grill starting at 10 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com