Rock legends to headline Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival

Three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees — Dave Mason, legendary singer-songwriter Don Felder, and Artimus Pyle — will be joined by country rock pioneer Jim Messina at the 12th annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds (37 Plains Road, Augusta) on June 24, 25, and 26.

Southern rock stalwarts Molly Hatchet and Duane Betts will also headline this year’s annual summer bash, which features 11 artists over the three-day weekend.

“We’re proud to continue to attract the biggest stars to our stage and this year feature Jim Messina, a legendary artist who created country rock, and our largest lineup of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers ever,” said Festival Executive Producer Howard Freeman, of Promo1. “It’s going to be a great weekend and the place to be this summer.”

Messina’s legacy spans five decades, three super groups, a solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits (“House At Pooh Corner,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Kind Woman,” “You Better Think Twice”).

Following his time with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco and defined a new musical genre, country rock.

He then went to work with a then unknown Kenny Loggins; their album Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina “Sittin’ In” launched an accidental duo that over the next seven years would enjoy eight hit albums, have scores of hit songs and sell over 16 million albums with Loggins & Messina becoming one of the most successful duos of the 1970s.

Dave Mason (“Feelin’ Alright,” “We Just Disagree”) was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a founding member of Traffic. During his lengthy solo career, he has written over 100 songs, has three gold albums, and one platinum album, and has collaborated with a list of the who’s who in the music industry.

Don Felder is a legendary singer-songwriter, and a 1998 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who own the distinction of recording the top-selling album of all time — their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) — which has sold over 38 million copies (and counting). He co-wrote some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.”

Continuing to give the people what they want, fan favorite Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame returns for an encore performance (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “Freebird,” “What’s Your Name,” “Gimme Three Steps”).

Molly Hatchet and Duane Betts also headline, with Revisiting Creedence, Jessica Lynn, 49 Winchester, The Matt Coffy Band, and Sugar Mountain rounding out the lineup.

Attendees can also enjoy barbecue served up from top competitive barbecue rib chefs from around the country, craft beers and more, as they soak up legendary music and the great outdoors.

Cowboys BBQ & Rib Co. of Ft. Worth, Texas, is the two-time defending “Best Ribs” champion. Blazin Bronco BBQ of Port St. Lucie, Fl., Fossil Farms Market and Kitchen of Boonton, NJ, and Joe Smoke Bar-B-Que of Hightstown, NJ, round at the field of award-winning pitmasters who will be firing up the smokers and also competing for the coveted titles of “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce” and “People’s Choice.”

VIP shaded seating, Miller Mezzanine reserved group table seating, camping and on-site RV stay options add to the festival’s unique atmosphere.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $155, depending on whether or not you want a VIP experience. For tickets and additional information, including the full concert lineup, visit rockribsandridges.com.