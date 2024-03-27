Rock ‘n’ roll and a bit of bluegrass

Whether you’re a rock aficionado, indie enthusiast, karaoke star, or simply looking for a night of good music and company, be sure to make the most of these upcoming performances.

Saturday, March 30

The dynamic New Jersey-based rock cover band Strange Behavior is set to ignite the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. It promises an electrifying performance that will have the crowd rocking along to their favorite tunes.

For those craving indie rock vibes, head over to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, for Bomb Bay Anthem’s performance starting at 9 p.m. This talented New Jersey band not only covers hits spanning eight decades but also treats the audience to original tunes.

Meanwhile, it’s time to unleash your inner rock star with a night of karaoke starting at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. This is the perfect opportunity to take the stage and belt out your favorite tunes.

Tuesday, April 2

Old School Pub invites you to join them for another round of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 4

Experience timeless classics as the Kootz take the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m. With a repertoire spanning from the ‘60s to the ‘90s, this seasoned band promises a memorable evening filled with rock, pop, R&B and blues hits that have stood the test of time.

Friday, April 5

Bringing a touch of traditional bluegrass to the stage, Growing Old Disgracefully returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., showcasing players’ musical talents and entertaining the crowd with their unique sound.

Or catch Joe Amendola’s solo performance at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., starting at 7 p.m. With his soulful vocals and guitar, Amendola promises to captivate audiences with his heartfelt renditions.

