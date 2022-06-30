Rock out at the library this summer

Friends of the West Milford Township Library kicks off its summer night concert series on Monday, July 11, featuring the Kootz. The programs begin at 7 p.m., under the tent at the “old library,” which is where all the performances will take place. Refreshments will be served. In case of rain, the main meeting room (rooms 1 & 2) at the West Milford Township Library, at 1470 Union Valley Road, will be available.

The Kootz is a group of pals from northern and central N.J. who still possess the collective musical spirit of their youths. This band is dedicated to the preservation, curation and reincarnation of classic rock, vintage pop, rhythm & blues, and soul & blues, not to mention their own unique, original brand of musical “Kootzification.” They have been going strong for over 20 years, and have played in concerts at curbside serenades, rock clubs, resorts, private parties, biker bars, bistros, coffee houses, and outdoor concerts. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.

The upcoming Friends of the Library’s Monday night concert schedule is as follows:

July 11: The Kootz, an eclectic mix of classic rock, pop and blues.

July 18: The Alex Kerrsan Trio, some great tried and true jazz.

July 25: The Richard Reiter Swing band, featuring music from the swing era.

August 1: The Nasheast, a Nashville-style country music band.

August 8: The Carol Hamersma Trio, Jersey jazz with guitar, vocals, drums, and bass.

Check the Friends of the Library’s website at friendswmtl.org for more information.