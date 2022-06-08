x
Rock out at the Rotary Gazebo this summer

Enjoy five free concerts this season from local rock acts.

West Milford /
| 08 Jun 2022 | 12:19
    Feel the groove of classic rock with Rave On, July 21.
    On August 4, get ready for the After Party, featuring Danny Ro.
    Brian Fitzpatrick &amp; The Band of Brothers opens the concert series on July 7.
    The Rockaholics return to the West Milford summer stage this season.
Come join the fun with the 2022 West Milford Summer Concert Series at the Rotary Gazebo Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road.

The concert series includes five nights with five local bands.

Mark your calendars! The first show is slated for July 7 and will kick off with Brian Fitzpatrick & The Band of Brothers, a mix of rock and alternative with a Celtic flair.

Then on July 14, get ready for The Other Band, playing the hits from the 70s and beyond. On July 21, Rave On will perform the music of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and other legends of early rock. On July 28, The Rockaholics return with more classic rock hits from the 60s through the 80s. And rounding out the concert series on August 4 with be After Party, featuring Danny Ro’s party rock style.

All five concerts are free admission.