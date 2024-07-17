Rock out or groove with musicians

Embrace a week filled with diverse musical experiences from intimate acoustic sets to energetic rock shows.
Saturday, July 20
The Zeke Carey Band takes over the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the soulful selections of Rae Simone and the Fellas will fill Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
Classic rock favorites from 105 Rocks will be heard at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.
Greenwood Lake’s summer concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. with the Mighty Spectrum Band performing at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.
The Wayne Bilotti Duo returns to the stage at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.
Wrap up the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where you can sing your heart out.
Sunday, July 21
John Moroski and Keeni will play an acoustic set at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant.
At 3 p.m., enjoy the grooving sounds of the HellHounds playing Chicago boogie and rockin’ blues at J&S Roadhouse.
The Openers Band will bring classic rock to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.
Monday, July 22
The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will host a free outdoor concert at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy Mixtape Meltdown as the band plays classic hits from the ’80s and ’90s.
Tuesday, July 23
Have fun with karaoke at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent and enjoy a lively evening with friends.
Wednesday, July 24
Take a stroll around the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, and enjoy the acoustic tunes of Kyle Hancharick at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Starting at 6 p.m., the Rhythm Brokers return to the Vreeland Store with captivating grooves.
The Kootz will entertain with its eclectic mix of tunes and classic rock at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.
Friday, July 26
At 6 p.m., catch the Missyping Trio at Trail’s End Taphouse in GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.
Simultaneously, the Dirty Mojitos will make their debut at the Vreeland Store, offering a lively start to the evening.
At 6:30 p.m., John Sheehan will showcase his versatile guitar skills, blending classical, jazz, folk, bluegrass and rock at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.
Wind Up Monkey will rock out at J&S Roadhouse starting at 7 p.m.
For acoustic country tunes, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m. to enjoy Matt Gillert’s performance.
Or catch Mike Brocato at the Grasshopper also starting at 8 p.m.
Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com