Rock out or groove with musicians

WEST MILFORD. Enjoy outdoor performances at Wallisch Homestead and Bubbling Springs as well as in Greenwood Lake and Ringwood.

| 17 Jul 2024 | 11:18
    John Moroski and Keeni will play an acoustic set Sunday afternoon at Cove Castle Restaurant in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of John Moroski and Keeni)
    Rae Simone and the Fellas will perform Saturday night at Cove Castle Restaurant in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Rae Simone)
Embrace a week filled with diverse musical experiences from intimate acoustic sets to energetic rock shows.

Saturday, July 20

The Zeke Carey Band takes over the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the soulful selections of Rae Simone and the Fellas will fill Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Classic rock favorites from 105 Rocks will be heard at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.

Greenwood Lake’s summer concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. with the Mighty Spectrum Band performing at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo returns to the stage at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where you can sing your heart out.

Sunday, July 21

John Moroski and Keeni will play an acoustic set at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant.

At 3 p.m., enjoy the grooving sounds of the HellHounds playing Chicago boogie and rockin’ blues at J&S Roadhouse.

The Openers Band will bring classic rock to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Monday, July 22

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will host a free outdoor concert at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy Mixtape Meltdown as the band plays classic hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

Tuesday, July 23

Have fun with karaoke at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent and enjoy a lively evening with friends.

Wednesday, July 24

Take a stroll around the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, and enjoy the acoustic tunes of Kyle Hancharick at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Starting at 6 p.m., the Rhythm Brokers return to the Vreeland Store with captivating grooves.

The Kootz will entertain with its eclectic mix of tunes and classic rock at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Friday, July 26

At 6 p.m., catch the Missyping Trio at Trail’s End Taphouse in GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

Simultaneously, the Dirty Mojitos will make their debut at the Vreeland Store, offering a lively start to the evening.

At 6:30 p.m., John Sheehan will showcase his versatile guitar skills, blending classical, jazz, folk, bluegrass and rock at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.

Wind Up Monkey will rock out at J&S Roadhouse starting at 7 p.m.

For acoustic country tunes, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m. to enjoy Matt Gillert’s performance.

Or catch Mike Brocato at the Grasshopper also starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com