Rock out or groove with musicians

Embrace a week filled with diverse musical experiences from intimate acoustic sets to energetic rock shows.

Saturday, July 20

The Zeke Carey Band takes over the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the soulful selections of Rae Simone and the Fellas will fill Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Classic rock favorites from 105 Rocks will be heard at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at the same time.

Greenwood Lake’s summer concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. with the Mighty Spectrum Band performing at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo returns to the stage at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where you can sing your heart out.

Sunday, July 21

John Moroski and Keeni will play an acoustic set at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant.

At 3 p.m., enjoy the grooving sounds of the HellHounds playing Chicago boogie and rockin’ blues at J&S Roadhouse.

The Openers Band will bring classic rock to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Monday, July 22

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will host a free outdoor concert at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy Mixtape Meltdown as the band plays classic hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

Tuesday, July 23

Have fun with karaoke at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent and enjoy a lively evening with friends.

Wednesday, July 24

Take a stroll around the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, and enjoy the acoustic tunes of Kyle Hancharick at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Starting at 6 p.m., the Rhythm Brokers return to the Vreeland Store with captivating grooves.

The Kootz will entertain with its eclectic mix of tunes and classic rock at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Friday, July 26

At 6 p.m., catch the Missyping Trio at Trail’s End Taphouse in GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

Simultaneously, the Dirty Mojitos will make their debut at the Vreeland Store, offering a lively start to the evening.

At 6:30 p.m., John Sheehan will showcase his versatile guitar skills, blending classical, jazz, folk, bluegrass and rock at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.

Wind Up Monkey will rock out at J&S Roadhouse starting at 7 p.m.

For acoustic country tunes, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m. to enjoy Matt Gillert’s performance.

Or catch Mike Brocato at the Grasshopper also starting at 8 p.m.

