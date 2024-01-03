x
Rock, pop, country on local stages

WEST MILFORD. Old School Pub & Grill hosts karaoke night Tuesday.

| 03 Jan 2024 | 05:04
    Country Comfort plays Friday, Jan. 12 at J&amp;S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Country Comfort)
    DnA will perform Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Cidery in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Dani Zanoni)
As the new year unfolds, West Milford continues to come alive with a diverse array of live musical performances.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Head to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., for an enchanting performance by DnA at 2 p.m. This dynamic duo will captivate the audience with their indie pop singer-songwriter tunes.

At 4 p.m., make your way to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, where the OCD Duo will take the stage. Known for their eclectic rock and pop mix, these musicians promise a musical journey that transcends genres.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

For those looking to unwind and showcase their vocal talents, it is karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Gather your friends and join the fun, singing your heart out to your favorite tunes in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Head back to D’Boathouse for a special performance by Lucas Matt. From 6 to 9 p.m., immerse yourself as he plays his favorite country tunes.

Friday, Jan. 12

Rob Gorny will give a solo performance at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Country Comfort returns to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. Get ready to kick off the new year with country favorites and a lively atmosphere that will have you tapping your feet.

The John Pabsi Duo will play at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge. Expect a night of lively tunes and a mix of genres that will keep the energy high throughout the evening.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com