Rock, pop, country on local stages

As the new year unfolds, West Milford continues to come alive with a diverse array of live musical performances.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Head to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., for an enchanting performance by DnA at 2 p.m. This dynamic duo will captivate the audience with their indie pop singer-songwriter tunes.

At 4 p.m., make your way to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, where the OCD Duo will take the stage. Known for their eclectic rock and pop mix, these musicians promise a musical journey that transcends genres.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

For those looking to unwind and showcase their vocal talents, it is karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Gather your friends and join the fun, singing your heart out to your favorite tunes in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Head back to D’Boathouse for a special performance by Lucas Matt. From 6 to 9 p.m., immerse yourself as he plays his favorite country tunes.

Friday, Jan. 12

Rob Gorny will give a solo performance at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Country Comfort returns to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. Get ready to kick off the new year with country favorites and a lively atmosphere that will have you tapping your feet.

The John Pabsi Duo will play at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge. Expect a night of lively tunes and a mix of genres that will keep the energy high throughout the evening.

