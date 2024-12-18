Rockin’ around the holidays

Saturday, Dec. 21

DNA performs at 1 p.m. at a holiday soiree featuring vendors, Christmas tunes and seasonal fun at SoulFlora, a recreational cannabis dispensary, 2713 Route 23 #5A, Newfoundland.

DNA will bring its eclectic mix of genres to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

Ethan Levy and Van Robinson take the stage at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., delivering a night of quality tunes.

And High Strung rocks J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with its energetic blend of classic rock and country hits, also at 7 p.m.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo returns to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m. for an evening of crowd-pleasing tunes.

Cap off the night at 9 p.m. with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where you can take the mic and sing your favorites.

Sunday, Dec. 22

John Zanger is playing at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. His diverse song selection and interactive show make this a perfect Sunday stop.

Also at 2 p.m., the Missy Ping Duo will bring its signature sound to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The Hellhounds perform at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, delivering a gritty mix of Chicago blues, boogie and rockin’ blues.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Spend Christmas Eve on the mic with Old School Pub & Grill’s Tuesday night karaoke at 8 p.m. Warm up your holiday with spirited performances and festive cheer.

Friday, Dec. 27

Jude & the Strangers will play danceable tunes to get you moving at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

The Rachel Leeya Duo brings its soulful sound to Pennings Farm Market at the same time.

At 8 p.m., Matt Gillert delivers country vibes at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

The Strangers Duo entertains at Grasshopper Irish Pub with a mix of fun sing-along hits from the ’60s to today’s top 40, also at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Campfire Jukebox hits the stage at Old School Pub & Grill, jamming out rock, country, oldies and nostalgic MTV-era classics.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com