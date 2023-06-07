Rockwell, OCD Band to perform at festival this weekend

Get ready for a weekend filled with good times and great music in West Milford.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, will host its Seafood Festival, featuring spectacular seafood specials and live music.

At 6 p.m., the band Rockwell, formed in the 1970s and recently reunited after 40 years, will take the stage to deliver its acoustic classics.

On Sunday, June 11, the festival continues with a special appearance by the OCD Band, fronted by former Meat Loaf member Amy Goff, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Also Saturday, Tony Caggiano, affectionately known as “the Jersey Outlaw,” will take the stage at Grasshopper, 2891 Route 23, starting at 9 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for a blues-infused boogie, go to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, from 7 to 11 p.m. to catch The HellHounds in action.

And if you’re looking to sing your heart out, gather your friends and celebrate Pride Month at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with Pride-themed karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, The Heist Duo will be back in West Milford at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Newfoundland, starting at 2 p.m.

If you’re a classic and country rock fan, head over to J&S Roadhouse from 3 to 7 p.m. to enjoy the sounds of High Strung.

Meanwhile, No Politics will be classic rocking from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Old School Pub.

End the week on a high note Friday, June 16 with live music events all around town.

Visit the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 p.m. for rock ‘n’ roll to R&B tunes with Rhythm Brokers or check out singer-songwriter Ron Ossi live at the Grasshopper.

J&S Roadhouse will be hosting OC5 from 7 to 11 p.m. for classic covers, or switch it up and hear Black Radish’s fusion of blues, soul and reggae at the Old School Pub starting at 9 p.m.