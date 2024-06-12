Share some tunes with your dad

Special Father’s Day performances are planned along with an acoustic open jam this week.

Saturday, June 15

The Missy Ping Band performs at 5 p.m. in the Cidery Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. The $10 cover charge includes a complimentary beer or cider.

The Back Porch Jug Band will bring its old-timey tunes to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will host My Anxiety for a performance of ’90s alternative rock tunes.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, welcomes back the Wayne Bilotti Duo at 8 p.m.

Down 2 Earth plays its eclectic mix of tunes, ranging from classic rock and reggae to country and Latin, at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, June 16

Jeremy Langdale will play his medley of classic rock, R&B, funk and soul at 1 p.m. at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Devin Daversa will play a set in Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, starting at 2 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse features another afternoon with the Blue Collar Band for groovy jams and fun song mashups at 3 p.m.

Or catch Rave Tesar at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

Beginning at 4 p.m., enjoy a solo set by Rob Gorny at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, June 18

Rock out to your favorite tunes at Old School Pub’s karaoke night, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Stop by the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for local artisan goods and to hear songs by Kyle Hancharick starting at 3:30 p.m.

Looking to jam? Visit Trail’s End Tap House to play in the acoustic open jam starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

John & Gus will be back at the Vreeland Store starting at 6 p.m.

Or celebrate the beginning of summer with live music at the Trail’s End Taphouse.

Friday, June 21

Pennings Farm Market welcomes the Jackson & Johnson Trio in the Beer Garden starting at 6 p.m.

Growing Old Disgracefully will perform traditional bluegrass selections at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Nailed Shutt brings its jammy tunes to Trail’s End Taphouse, also at 6 p.m.

Strange Behavior will deliver rock covers at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Country Comfort puts its country favorites front and center at the Grasshopper, while the Heist Duo performs acoustic selections at Jimmy Geez North, 3291 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, at the same time.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com