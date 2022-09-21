x
Sheriff Richard Berdnik’s Harvest Festival coming soon

WEST MILFORD. This free community event will take place at Bubbling Springs Park.

    Come enjoy some pumpkin painting and free apple cider donuts!
The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road. The event will feature a variety of beloved fall activities, including pumpkin painting, hay rides, a corn maze, and apple cider donuts at no cost. But if that’s not enough, food trucks will be lined up ready to sell you a host of delectable eats.

This event is sponsored by ShopRite, Garvin Construction, Salomone Redi-Mix, and the Friends of Daysi Gonzalez. For more information, visit facebook.com/PassaicCountySheriffs.