Sheriff Richard Berdnik’s Harvest Festival coming soon

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road. The event will feature a variety of beloved fall activities, including pumpkin painting, hay rides, a corn maze, and apple cider donuts at no cost. But if that’s not enough, food trucks will be lined up ready to sell you a host of delectable eats.

This event is sponsored by ShopRite, Garvin Construction, Salomone Redi-Mix, and the Friends of Daysi Gonzalez. For more information, visit facebook.com/PassaicCountySheriffs.