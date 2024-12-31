Show features art of teacher, students

Jean Kelly’s artistic talent became so well-known and respected after she graduated from West Milford High School in 1979 that she soon had her own art studio.

In 1984, the lifelong township resident was hired as the art teacher at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Hewitt.

During those years, she also was a professor at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts and the Yard Institute of Art in Montclair.

Her duties included watercolor instruction and portfolio reviews.

Kelly will showcase artwork done by her students and herself during a show this month at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

“My job is a special one,” she said. “Every student is important to me whether at an advanced stage or a beginner from age 8 to adult.

“God ultimately gives the gift from the inside. He is very cool that way, and I humbly say that he allows me to draw that gift out of everyone. That’s a beautiful thing.”

As a creative art teacher with in-depth knowledge of various theories and principles, Kelly is certified in fine art studies and pictural illustration.

She is committed to accommodate a broad range of learning styles.

For information, call 973-907-6818.