Sit and listen or get up and sing

Get ready to groove to the beats and sing your heart out this weekend as West Milford offers entertainment for live music and karaoke enthusiasts alike.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Kick off the evening at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, where the Rhythm Brokers will set the stage on fire with their groovy tunes starting at 6 p.m.

At Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, the charismatic Josie Webb will take the stage at 7 p.m. The R&B/pop sensation has a passion for soul music that is sure to captivate the audience.

For those who love southern rock, J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, is the place to be. Kicking off at 7 p.m., Southbound will be playing deep cuts and popular hits by the Allman Brothers that’ll have you tapping your feet.

Starting at 8 p.m., the Wayne Bilotti Duo will enchant the audience with their musical talents at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Cap off the evening at the Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with a dose of karaoke at 9 p.m. Sing your heart out and enjoy a night of fun and music.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Join “The Irish Whisper Goes Pink” event to raise awareness of breast cancer at the Irish Whisper, 112 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. It benefits the Pink Agenda.

After the run/walk, enjoy a live performance starting by Vinyl Tap at 1 p.m. The high-energy, female-fronted cover band will take you back to the ‘80s and ‘90s with classic rock hits.

The rock ‘n’ roll spirit keeps thriving at J&S Roadhouse starting at 3 p.m. with the Other Band, a five-piece ensemble that’s guaranteed to get you moving.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

It’s back to Old School Pub for another night of karaoke. Unleash your inner rock star and sing your favorite tunes starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Enjoy a relaxing evening starting at 6 p.m. with Bill & Zac’s soothing tunes at the Vreeland Store.

Karaoke enthusiasts, head to Baldo Bistro for an evening filled with your favorite songs and sing-along fun at 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

The Back Porch Jugband returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. with its authentic jug band tunes, setting the perfect mood for a Friday evening.

Country music fans, don’t miss Country Comfort’s performance at J&S Roadhouse. The band will be delivering the top country hits starting at 7 p.m.

Beginning at 8 p.m., Billy McGee will take the stage at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, promising an evening of musical fun.

Conclude the week at 9 p.m. with a performance by the Seconds Duo at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, and ensure a fantastic start to the weekend.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com