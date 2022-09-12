Skylands Sierra Club hosts Electric Car Show

The Skylands Sierra Club will host the Electric Car Show on Saturday, October 1st, to help people get to know electric vehicles. At the last Newton EV show in April, over 300 attendees came out to see more than 20 electric cars on display.

Volunteers who already own EVs bring their cars to educate visitors and answer questions. Some dealerships will also be showing off their latest electric car models for people to check out. Attendees will be able to gain information to help them understand exactly what it is like to own an EV, and its advantages over gas cars.

“With instant torque and acceleration, EVs are a blast to drive,” according to Alan from Lafayette, who drives a Chevy Bolt EV. A Hyundai Ioniq 5 owner from Newton reportedly gets close to 300 miles on a charge. Then she just plugs it in overnight in her garage. On a road trip, it takes about 18 minutes for a fast charge at a rest stop.

The federal government currently provides a $7,500 tax credit for EVs assembled in the US. New Jersey now offers a $4,000 cash incentive for EVs under $45,000. Also available is a $2,000 incentive for EVs up to $55,000 (MSRP).

The Skylands Sierra Club has a mission of “protecting, exploring, and enjoying our planet.”

This free outdoor event is part of “National Drive Electric Week,” and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot of the Sussex County Mall on Route 206 in Newton.

For more information, visit driveelectricweek.org, or sierraclub.org/new-jersey/skylands.