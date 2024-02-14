x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Something familiar, something original

WEST MILFORD. Bands will be playing rock and country hits as well as acoustic selections at local venues.

West Milford /
| 14 Feb 2024 | 09:33
    Naughty Humphrey will perform cover band tunes Saturday night at J&amp;S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Naughty Humphrey)
    Naughty Humphrey will perform cover band tunes Saturday night at J&S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Naughty Humphrey)
    The Evolution Duo will play hits from the ‘60s to today on Thursday, Feb. 22 at D’Boathaus in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of the Evolution Duo)
    The Evolution Duo will play hits from the ‘60s to today on Thursday, Feb. 22 at D’Boathaus in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of the Evolution Duo)

Whether you’re a fan of classic hits, indie melodies or country jams, there’s a live music performance this week tailored just for you.

Saturday, Feb. 17

The renowned songwriting duo Rupert & Scheetz will kick off the evening at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Naughty Humphrey takes the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, offering a premier selection of cover band tunes sure to get the crowd moving.

Wayne Bilotti brings a blend of rock, country and pop for an energetic and eclectic set at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

To close out the night, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. for karaoke fun, where everyone can become the star of the show.

Sunday, Feb. 18

High Strung returns with its favorite country and rock hits at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, setting the perfect atmosphere for a Sunday afternoon.

Nailed Shutt offers an acoustic selection of alt-country, reggae and rock tunes, providing a laid-back and melodic experience, at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Old School Pub & Grill hosts a karaoke night at 8 p.m., offering another chance for aspiring singers to showcase their talent.

Thursday, Feb. 22

The Evolution Duo takes the stage at 6 p.m. at D’Boathaus, delivering hits from the ‘60s to today for a nostalgic yet vibrant atmosphere.

Also at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, Erika Sherger & her band offer a unique blend of indie folk and alt-country for an evening of acoustic melodies.

Friday, Feb. 23

The Vreeland Store welcomes the OCD Band, featuring the talented Amy Goff on lead vocals, at 6 p.m., presenting a diverse repertoire spanning multiple genres.

The Grapefruit Moon duo, featuring Pattie Gordon and Glenn John Arnowitz, offers a dynamic piano/vocal performance featuring songs from various artists at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Country Comfort takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, performing all-time favorite country tunes.

To wrap up the week, head to Old School Pub & Grill at 9 p.m. for the Openers, promising a lively and entertaining performance.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com