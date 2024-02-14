Something familiar, something original

Whether you’re a fan of classic hits, indie melodies or country jams, there’s a live music performance this week tailored just for you.

Saturday, Feb. 17

The renowned songwriting duo Rupert & Scheetz will kick off the evening at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Naughty Humphrey takes the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, offering a premier selection of cover band tunes sure to get the crowd moving.

Wayne Bilotti brings a blend of rock, country and pop for an energetic and eclectic set at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

To close out the night, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. for karaoke fun, where everyone can become the star of the show.

Sunday, Feb. 18

High Strung returns with its favorite country and rock hits at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, setting the perfect atmosphere for a Sunday afternoon.

Nailed Shutt offers an acoustic selection of alt-country, reggae and rock tunes, providing a laid-back and melodic experience, at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Old School Pub & Grill hosts a karaoke night at 8 p.m., offering another chance for aspiring singers to showcase their talent.

Thursday, Feb. 22

The Evolution Duo takes the stage at 6 p.m. at D’Boathaus, delivering hits from the ‘60s to today for a nostalgic yet vibrant atmosphere.

Also at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, Erika Sherger & her band offer a unique blend of indie folk and alt-country for an evening of acoustic melodies.

Friday, Feb. 23

The Vreeland Store welcomes the OCD Band, featuring the talented Amy Goff on lead vocals, at 6 p.m., presenting a diverse repertoire spanning multiple genres.

The Grapefruit Moon duo, featuring Pattie Gordon and Glenn John Arnowitz, offers a dynamic piano/vocal performance featuring songs from various artists at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Country Comfort takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, performing all-time favorite country tunes.

To wrap up the week, head to Old School Pub & Grill at 9 p.m. for the Openers, promising a lively and entertaining performance.

