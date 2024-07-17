Songwriter releases first single

A year after Emma Brooke graduated from West Milford High School in 2013, she packed up and left for Nashville, Tenn., the home of country music.

A decade later, she has released her debut single, titled “If You Ever Had A Broken Heart.”

From the age of 4, Brooke felt that she was meant to sing. She would sing in front of everyone all the time.

Growing up in West Milford initially was difficult for her because of the small-town atmosphere.

“I grew up on Pinecliff Lake, and that’s a beautiful community so summers were fun. However, I’m a very purpose-driven person and I knew I wanted to do music from a very early age ... so I had those moments like ‘Why am I here?’ ”

She found a silver lining in her vocal coach, Deborah “Zuke” Smith.

“I started taking lessons from her when I was 14 years old. ... When I met her, West Milford made more sense for me on why I had to grow up there. ... I felt like I was growing with her.”

Brooke started writing songs when she was 15, and Smith introduced her to producers in Manhattan. “That was my first experience in a studio, and I totally fell in love with it.”

Brooke went to community college, but after a semester there, she felt that it wasn’t her path. She visited Nashville in September 2014, and “I was definitely bitten by the bug.”

She moved there a month later.

She initially supported herself by working at a day-care center, covering for other teachers. Then she was a nanny.

After a few years, she got her first publishing deal.

She began writing full time, focusing on writing for other artists, such as the country group Home Free and Dylan Rockoff.

She liked writing for the various artists, but “Ultimately, that path didn’t click for me, which was part of me pivoting to me recording and releasing my own music.”

She began working with a producer, Frank Maroney. “I was looking for someone who would bring my vision to life.

“He’s been amazing. ... We would not have had these results without him.”

She noted a substantial difference in writing for herself compared with writing for other artists.

“When I was just writing for another artist, I didn’t have to worry about creating a cohesive sound or why do I write this way and why do I sing this way, so that’s what’s been cool for me about writing this couple of songs that I have coming out.”

During the making of her first single, she spent time reflecting on artists who influenced her. The most important ones are Carole King, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey.

They all influenced her in different ways, she said, adding that they gave her a more rounded sense of music.

Her aim is to make a more “classic” type of music. “I want people to hear my music in 20 years and have them still think it’s cool.

“I like doing what’s best for the song ... the song is the priority for me at the end of the day.”

Brooke’s first song has influences from many different artists, but it is in her unique style.

She wants it to be a part of people’s healing journeys through heartbreak.

In a conversation with Maroney, she told him, “I want this to be a song that sad people can dance to!

“Everyone is invited to cry or jump around to my song if they want to.”

She looks forward to writing, recording and releasing more music in the future. She now lives near Austin, Texas.

Looking back, “I’m grateful to West Milford for being where my musical roots were planted.”