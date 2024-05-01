Soul, blues, country and rock ‘n’ roll

Indulge in a week of melodies throughout the area.

Saturday, May 4

Bobby Campbell performs an evening of soulful melodies starting at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The Tee Vee All Stars will mesmerize audiences with their bluesy tunes featuring the talents of Tony Vee, Ryan Marks, Matt Price and Lorinc Zord at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

For those craving the energy of rock ‘n’ roll, J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, is the place to be at 7 p.m. as DRB delivers a rockin’ performance to get the crowd moving.

The Greenwood Lake Theater presents “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. at the Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick, N.Y. Directed by Mary McKinley and Katherine Weatherford, this timeless classic promises an evening of laughter, tears and heartfelt moments.

At 8 p.m., Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, invites patrons to kick up their heels to the sounds of Hillbilly Parade, serving up all the country favorites.

Sunday, May 5

Starting at 11 a.m. at the historic Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., visitors are invited to a food truck and music festival benefiting the Highlander Education Foundation. The event features the dynamic sounds of the Blue Collar Band, delivering everything from rock renditions to groovy jams and surprising mashups. Also on the lineup is Country Comfort, treating audiences to beloved classic country favorites. Entry is $5.

At 2 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, becomes the stage for BsKi’s crooner tunes.

There’s also another chance to catch “Steel Magnolias.”

After Party kicks off at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, treating patrons to an energetic set of party rock covers.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, welcomes Mike & Krissie for a pop/rock performance starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7

Step into the limelight and unleash your inner rock star at a night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Thursday, May 9

The Vreeland Store welcomes the musical talents of John & Gus starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Singer-songwriter Gary Link takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store to serenade the audience with indie folk songs.

Cove Castle hosts the OCD band, featuring the talented Vinnie DeMasi on guitar and vocals, at 7 p.m. With an illustrious career spanning Broadway productions and collaborations with renowned artists, DeMasi, accompanied by Amy Goff, will deliver a memorable performance.

At J&S Roadhouse, the Farmer Phil Band returns at 7 p.m., treating patrons to a lively set of country covers and Southern rock favorites.

Head over to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m. to catch Hunka Bunka.

Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, presents the InterCity 125 Band at 8 p.m., delivering a nostalgic journey through classic rock, ’80s alternative and punk tributes.

Pennings Farm Market invites you to catch the Missyping trio at 8 p.m., offering a diverse repertoire of musical genres.

