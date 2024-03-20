Southern rock, country and more

As spring blossoms appear, West Milford prepares to welcome a week filled with live music performances sure to delight audiences of all tastes.

Saturday, March 23

Kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. with a special performance by the singer-songwriter duo Rupert & Scheetz at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Wind Up Monkey takes the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, offering a dynamic blend of classic rock, country, pop, hip-hop and more.

For funk and jazz, head over to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., to catch Uncle Shoehorn at 8 p.m. Renowned for its electrifying performances, the band will have audiences grooving to its New Orleans funk and jazz tunes along with classic soul and blues.

At the same time at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, Rick Barth will serenade the crowd with his soulful melodies, drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of Americana music.

Rounding off the evening, Missyping band (formerly known as No Soap Radio) will perform at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, March 24

Singer-songwriter Ethan Levy will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, at 2 p.m.

Country Comfort will be at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., and Mike & Krissie will offer upbeat tunes at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

Even on a weeknight, the music doesn’t stop! Head over to Old School Pub at 8 p.m. for a fun-filled evening of karaoke, where everyone can showcase their vocal talents.

Thursday, March 28

At 6 p.m., D’Boathaus welcomes Nikki Briar, delivering a dose of Southern rock tunes, while the Vreeland Store hosts John & Gus for a more laid-back evening of entertainment.

Friday, March 29

Starting at 6 p.m., the Vreeland Store will host Rhythm Brokers, promising to lay down the smoothest grooves to soothe your soul.

At 7 p.m., Pennings Farm Market welcomes back Black Cat Bone to unleash its Southern rock jams.

The ACfnDC Band, New Jersey’s premier AC/DC tribute band, will ignite the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse. Get ready to rock out to hits from the Brian Johnson and Bon Scott eras in an unforgettable experience for fans of the iconic rock band.

At 8 p.m., the Grasshopper Irish Pub invites music enthusiasts to relish the tunes of Country Comfort.

Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, welcomes the dynamic duo Seconds at 9 p.m., featuring Erik and Shoheen, for a night of hits spanning generations. From David Bowie to the Black Crowes, their repertoire promises something for everyone.

The Openers will take the stage at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub for an energetic performance of rock ‘n’ roll covers that will have audiences on their feet singing along all night long.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com