Spring festival full of live music

Saturday, April 26

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, hosts a spring festival, featuring local vendors, food, drinks and live music from noon into the evening. The music kicks off at noon with the Kootz delivering their signature eclectic rock mix that spans generations. At 3 p.m., AJ Costa takes the stage solo, adding soulful, acoustic energy to the afternoon. The festival closes strong with Pishy Cloots, a fast-fingered ensemble blending Scottish, Irish and bluegrass traditions with unexpected flair, starting 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Blue Collar Band starts up at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with a powerhouse set of rock covers, deep grooves and genre-bending mashups that span six decades.

A Latin DJ Dance Party takes over Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, also at 7 p.m. From salsa and reggaeton to bachata and merengue, this one’s for the dancers - get ready to move.

Tony Caggiano brings warm Southern soul in a stripped-down acoustic set at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Wrap the night up with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 27

The Vreeland Store’s spring festival rolls into day two, beginning at 11 a.m. with an intimate set by Pam LeGill and John Sheehan. The Fermenters take the stage at 2 p.m. with a rootsy blend of bluegrass and folk energy.

Also at 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn offers acoustic melodies perfect for a relaxed Sunday vibe at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

High Strung brings country rock heat to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Strings Attached Duo will play pop and rock favorites at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, April 29

Get your spotlight moment at Old School Pub during karaoke night, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 1

The Ragtime Millionaires bring their toe-tapping charm and vintage flair to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 2

The Carole Weller Duo delivers heartfelt singer-songwriter fare at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Gark Link returns to the Vreeland Store with a solo set full of indie grit and acoustic textures, also at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Brian Fitzpatrick takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, showcasing his signature blend of Americana, folk-rock and raw storytelling.

