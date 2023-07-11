Stages full of live music

Another great week of music in West Milford kicks off Saturday, July 15.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, John Sheehan will perform, showcasing his solo fingerstyle guitar playing.

After Sheehan’s performance, the energetic OCD band, also known as One Chick with Dudes, will take the Vreeland stage starting at 6 p.m.

For a delightful evening of music and poetry, visit Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

The Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts will host an open mic on the porch of the Manor House on Saturday. Feel free to enjoy the night or take the stage yourself.

Signups for artists will take place between 5 and 5:30 p.m., with performances starting at 5:30 p.m. Remember to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, West Milford, will rock with the popular tracks of the 1960s through today from 7 to 11 p.m. with Naughty Humphrey.

On Sunday, July 16, return to J&S Roadhouse for classic covers from rock to country with High Strung from 3 to 7 p.m.

Or visit Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, to see Cirro Patti. Influenced by ‘90s alternative grunge, folk music and rock, Patti will captivate the audience with your favorite covers and catchy originals starting at 4 p.m.

Also performing at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, is singer-songwriter Michael Angelus from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s Monday night concert series continues July 17 at the serene Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. Starting at 7 p.m., the Openers will treat the audience to a vibrant set of dance and rock music, ensuring a lively and engaging evening.

It’s all about karaoke Tuesday, July 18 at Old School Pub. Grab your friends and showcase your singing talent as you belt out your favorite tunes starting at 8 p.m.

Take a stroll through the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, on Wednesday, July 19 and listen to the sounds of contemporary folk artist Marji Zintz.

Later, Old School will host Meg Rilley. At 5:30 p.m., Rilley will help you overcome your mid-week slump with her invigorating blend of country, soul and Southern rock tunes.

On Thursday night, July 20 at the Vreeland Store, acoustic duo John Sheehan and Gus Gannon will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Bubbling Springs summer concert series offers an evening under the stars Thursday at the Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road. From 7 to 9 p.m., groove to the energetic sounds of the OCD band.

Homer’s Girls food truck also will be there.

A full night of fun is on tap Friday, July 21. The Vreeland Store will host the alt-folk, bluegrass trio the Fermenters Trio at 6 p.m., featuring a captivating blend of guitar, fiddle, mandolin and stand-up bass.

Head to J&S Roadhouse from 7 to 11 p.m. to catch the five-piece classic and Southern rock band Vera and the Force.

At Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, Freddy Flake will play a solo acoustic set starting at 9 p.m.

Also kicking off at 9 p.m. are the Gutter Shakers live at Jimmy Geez North, playing their rock and blues medley.

Up the mountain, Old School Pub will present Unhinged, a band ready to cater to the crowd with their hard rock catalogue, starting at 9 p.m.