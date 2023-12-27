Start new year on the right notes

As the year draws to a close, here is a lineup of electrifying live music performances to ring in 2024.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Evolution Unplugged will take center stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. The intimate setting of this historic venue promises a unique acoustic experience.

At 8 p.m., head over to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, for the soulful tunes of Nashville recording artist Tony Caggiano. He is known for his throwback feel to the great Outlaw Country era with a modern twist, and his performance is sure to be a highlight of the evening.

For those looking to infuse their night with rockin’ American country music, the Black Dirt Bandits will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y. Hailing from the Black Dirt Region of New York state, the band promises an energetic and foot-stomping performance.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Enjoy your New Year’s Eve afternoon with a solo performance by Van Robinson at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Philly X, starting at 9 p.m. Get ready for a night of music and dancing.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Keep the festivities going into the new year with another Tuesday night of karaoke at Old School Pub. Belt out your favorite tunes and enjoy the lively atmosphere starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4

At 8 p.m., Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, invites everyone to step up to the mic and showcase their vocal talents during karaoke night.

Friday, Jan. 5

Rob Gorny will take over at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, playing his acoustic tunes for a perfect start to the weekend.

