x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Summer concerts planned

WEST MILFORD. The Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s six-week Outdoor Summer Concert Series begins July 8.

West Milford /
| 26 Jun 2024 | 08:51
    The Outdoor Summer Concert Series hosted by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library will take place at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. (File photo)
    The Outdoor Summer Concert Series hosted by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library will take place at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. (File photo)

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library will kick off their six-week Outdoor Summer Concert Series on Monday, July 8.

All performances will take place at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., starting at 7 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs. Refreshments will be served.

In case of rain, the program will be canceled.

The schedule:

July 8: The Kootz, playing an eclectic mix of classic rock, pop and blues.

July 15: Jerry Vivino with an all-star jazz and blues band.

July 22: Mixtape Meltdown, playing classic ’80s and ’90s rock.

July 29: Hamersma Trio, playing classical jazz and pop.

Aug. 5: Dan O’Day & Eagle Ridge, playing bluegrass.

Aug. 12: The Alex Kerrsen Trio, a family trio playing jazz with an accordion and more.

The concert series is made possible, in part, by a grant administered by the Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and by the Friends of the West Milford Township Library.