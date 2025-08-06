Summer Festival of live music

Saturday, Aug. 9

The weekend kicks off with music and family fun at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, where the Summer Festival begins at 11 a.m. with an acoustic set from Pam LeGall and John Sheehan. Billy & Zac brings their dynamic energy to the stage at 2 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. set by Henderson.

Meanwhile, the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., features the Possums at 5 p.m., playing a mix of high-energy rock and country tunes. $10 cover.

DRB delivers a heavy dose of rock ‘n’ roll at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Or opt for a more soulful evening with Dylan Doyle joined by Joe Mullhaupt and Brandon Bera at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Erika Sherger opens the second day of the Summer Festival with her warm, folksy tunes at 11 a.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At noon, jazz fans may head to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, for the Rave Tesar Trio, featuring top-tier talent on piano, drums and guitar, for a donation-based show filled with smooth summer vibes.

Cove Castle hosts Chris Bolger at 1 p.m. for a set of classic rock and blues.

The music continues at 2 p.m. at the Vreeland Store with the Fermenters, a trio blending roots-rock, indie folk and traditional styles.

At 3 p.m., the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, presents Campfire Jukebox, who jam on nostalgic favorites from across genres. $5 cover.

Also at 3 p.m., Wonderloaf keeps the rock ‘n’ roll spirit alive at J&S Roadhouse.

Vinyl Tap plays classic rock favorites at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Monday, Aug. 11

Mixtape Meltdown starts its set at 7 p.m. at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., as part of the Friends of the West Milford Library’s summer concert series. The Passaic County-based group will perform a lively mix of classic rock, ’80s and ’90s pop, and more. Bring lawn chairs and friends, and enjoy this free family-friendly concert. Rain location is indoors in the barn.

Tuesday, Aug. 12

Karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starts at 8 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned singer or first-timer, it’s a fun, welcoming night to show off your skills or cheer on others.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Peter Sando brings his talents to the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for an afternoon set as you shop for local produce and goods. A singer-songwriter with deep New York City folk roots, Sando has a long musical history dating to the ’60s with his band Gandalf and continues to release music today.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Pats Rubber Leg brings bluegrass flair to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Over at Cove Castle, Owls + Lions, featuring Nicole DeLoi, Kevin Walters and Jay Della Valle, take the stage at 7 p.m. with rich harmonies.

Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse hosts its weekly Open Mic Night, a chance for musicians, poets, and performers of all kinds to share their creativity.

Friday, Aug. 15

Guitarist Ray Longchamp kicks off the music at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm’s Clam ‘N Jam in the beer garden.

High Noon rocks the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

At 8 p.m., catch a set by Dave Crumb at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

