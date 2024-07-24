Summer soundtrack plays on

Catch live musical performances indoors and out this week at farmer’s markets and outdoor concert series as well as on local stages.

Saturday, July 27

The Missyping Duo offers a soothing acoustic backdrop at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Farmers Market at Winstanley Park, 210 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The Rupert & Scheetz songwriting duo returns to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m., showcasing their distinctive blend of melodies.

For those seeking high-energy covers, Little Nikki’s Radio rocks out at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

Beatles fans can rejoice with Come Together, a Beatles tribute band, performing at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., in their Greenwood Lake Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m.

Craig Parrella brings his solo act to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

And Black Radish will play its eclectic tunes at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, July 28

Wonderloaf, referred to as “the best band you’ve never heard of,” will perform at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

The full band Some Guys and a Broad will take the stage for an energetic performance of ’60s and ’70s hits at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Monday, July 29

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library host its Monday night concert series featuring the Carol Hamersma Trio at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. Enjoy an evening of classical jazz and pop music at the historic location.

Tuesday, July 30

Head to Old School Pub & Grill for a lively karaoke night, where you can showcase your singing talents and enjoy a fun evening starting at 8 pm.

Wednesday, July 31

Enjoy acoustic tunes with Maribyrd at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, for an acoustic open jam night. Bring your instruments and join in.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Catch the Billy Courtman Band returning to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

The OCD Band will perform a range of musical genres at the Bubbling Springs Summer Concert Series, starting at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Friday, Aug. 2

Enjoy classic rock tunes by the 3M band at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

Head over to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, for a solo set by Tommy Vodka at 8 p.m.

