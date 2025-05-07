Take your mom out to hear music

Saturday, May 10
Enjoy the stripped-down acoustic sounds of Tony Panzica at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.
Classic rock fans may head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a lively set from DRB at 7 p.m.
Groove into the night with Deep Chemistry’s rich, rhythmic blend of jams at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.
Also at 8 p.m., the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, hosts Ryan Rockabilly, who brings a retro rock ‘n’ roll flair that will transport you straight to the golden age of Americana.
Sunday, May 11
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a range of festive live music.
Starting at 2 p.m., guitarist Dean Scala performs a special set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, blending blues, rock and soul.
Yesterday’s Gone delivers feel-good cover tunes at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.
Catch Whiskey Crossing serving up spirited country covers in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 4 p.m.
Rock cover duo One Night Only keeps the Sunday vibe going with hits and harmonies at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 13
Karaoke night returns to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m. Whether you’re belting out power ballads or shouting punk anthems, get ready to scream and shout your way through a fun musical night.
Thursday, May 15
Enjoy an eclectic Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Come showcase your music, poetry, comedy or whatever your talent may be in this inviting, all-inclusive space.
Friday, May 16
Friday is packed with variety, kicking off at 6 p.m. with Laura Elliot at Pennings Farm Market, where her powerhouse vocals will surely captivate.
105 Band brings classic rock ‘n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.
The Bendy Effect gets experimental and jammy at Pennings Farm Cidery, also at 7 p.m.
At 8 p.m., Freddy Flake returns for a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.
The Heist duo delivers high-energy covers at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, at the same time.
