x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Take your mom out to hear music

ENTERTAINMENT. Rock, blues and country will be performed on local stages this week.

West Milford /
| 07 May 2025 | 10:56
    Deep Chemistry plays Saturday night at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Deep Chemistry)
    Deep Chemistry plays Saturday night at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Deep Chemistry)
    Tony Panzica performs Saturday night at the Vreeland Store. (Photo courtesy of Tony Panzica)
    Tony Panzica performs Saturday night at the Vreeland Store. (Photo courtesy of Tony Panzica)

Saturday, May 10

Enjoy the stripped-down acoustic sounds of Tony Panzica at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Classic rock fans may head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a lively set from DRB at 7 p.m.

Groove into the night with Deep Chemistry’s rich, rhythmic blend of jams at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Also at 8 p.m., the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, hosts Ryan Rockabilly, who brings a retro rock ‘n’ roll flair that will transport you straight to the golden age of Americana.

Sunday, May 11

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a range of festive live music.

Starting at 2 p.m., guitarist Dean Scala performs a special set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, blending blues, rock and soul.

Yesterday’s Gone delivers feel-good cover tunes at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Catch Whiskey Crossing serving up spirited country covers in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 4 p.m.

Rock cover duo One Night Only keeps the Sunday vibe going with hits and harmonies at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Karaoke night returns to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m. Whether you’re belting out power ballads or shouting punk anthems, get ready to scream and shout your way through a fun musical night.

Thursday, May 15

Enjoy an eclectic Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Come showcase your music, poetry, comedy or whatever your talent may be in this inviting, all-inclusive space.

Friday, May 16

Friday is packed with variety, kicking off at 6 p.m. with Laura Elliot at Pennings Farm Market, where her powerhouse vocals will surely captivate.

105 Band brings classic rock ‘n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

The Bendy Effect gets experimental and jammy at Pennings Farm Cidery, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Freddy Flake returns for a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.

The Heist duo delivers high-energy covers at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, at the same time.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com