Take your mom out to hear music

Saturday, May 10

Enjoy the stripped-down acoustic sounds of Tony Panzica at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Classic rock fans may head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a lively set from DRB at 7 p.m.

Groove into the night with Deep Chemistry’s rich, rhythmic blend of jams at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Also at 8 p.m., the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, hosts Ryan Rockabilly, who brings a retro rock ‘n’ roll flair that will transport you straight to the golden age of Americana.

Sunday, May 11

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a range of festive live music.

Starting at 2 p.m., guitarist Dean Scala performs a special set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, blending blues, rock and soul.

Yesterday’s Gone delivers feel-good cover tunes at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Catch Whiskey Crossing serving up spirited country covers in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 4 p.m.

Rock cover duo One Night Only keeps the Sunday vibe going with hits and harmonies at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13

Karaoke night returns to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m. Whether you’re belting out power ballads or shouting punk anthems, get ready to scream and shout your way through a fun musical night.

Thursday, May 15

Enjoy an eclectic Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Come showcase your music, poetry, comedy or whatever your talent may be in this inviting, all-inclusive space.

Friday, May 16

Friday is packed with variety, kicking off at 6 p.m. with Laura Elliot at Pennings Farm Market, where her powerhouse vocals will surely captivate.

105 Band brings classic rock ‘n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

The Bendy Effect gets experimental and jammy at Pennings Farm Cidery, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Freddy Flake returns for a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.

The Heist duo delivers high-energy covers at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, at the same time.

