Taylor Swift dance party planned

Celebrate the lead-up to the Fourth of July with rock favorites and acoustic tunes inside and out.

Saturday, June 29

Watch the sunset while grooving to a Taylor Swift dance party with DJ Skyhook in the Cidery Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., starting at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m. the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes back Gary Link.

At 7 p.m., Little Nikki’s Radio will bring its high-energy covers to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, will host Craig Parella in an intimate set at 8 p.m. ,

At 9 p.m., Evolution will perform rock favorites from AC/DC to Aerosmith at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, June 30

Enjoy acoustic tunes with Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough waterfront starting at 1 p.m. at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The outdoor stage of Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, will be rocking with a solo set by Mychal Kelly starting at 2 p.m.

Relax with the jazzy Erick Storckman trio at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, at the same time.

At 3 p.m., Southbound will bring its favorite deep cuts and crowd favorites by such Southern rock legends as the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Molly Hatchet and Marshall Tucker to J&S Roadhouse.

Enjoy another lakeside performance by Steve & Brian at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 2

Warm up your vocal cords and get ready for a night of karaoke at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Stroll the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, while enjoying the melodies of John Sheehan starting at 3:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to get your jam on, visit the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market at 7 p.m. for the acoustic open jam night.

Friday, July 5

Get your country on with local favorite Country Comfort at J&S Roadhouse, at 7 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com