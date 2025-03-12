The sound of pipes on local stages

Saturday, March 15

Kick off the evening with the talented songwriting duo Rupertz & Scheetz at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Expect heartfelt lyrics and rich harmonies from this accomplished pair.

The Kali Seastrand Duo will bring their signature melodies to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 6:30 p.m.

The Passaic County Pipes and Drums add a festive touch with the unmistakable sound of bagpipes, a perfect lead-up to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, at 7 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Nwfoundland.

Also at 7 p.m., the Other Band will deliver an energetic mix of rock, blues, country and R&B at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

The night keeps rocking at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., with No Promises Band, an alternative modern rock band playing favorites from the ’90s to today.

If you’re in the mood for a sing-along, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for a fun-filled karaoke night at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 16

Spend a relaxing afternoon with Missy Ping Duo, a Warwick favorite, at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, at 2 p.m.

Ray Delear brings classic Irish tunes to Grasshopper Irish Pub at 3 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., the Warehouse takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, delivering an eclectic mix of cover songs.

For a more laid-back acoustic set, check out the Mike Holmes & Terry McDonough Duo at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m. Their smooth guitar work and harmonies are the perfect way to wind down the weekend.

Monday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish style at Grasshopper Irish Pub with live music from Freddy Flake at 4 p.m. Enjoy traditional Irish tunes, festive vibes and plenty of beer on tap to toast the occasion!

Tuesday, March 18

Warm up your vocal cords for karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill at 8 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just in it for fun, this is the perfect midweek pick-me-up.

Wednesday, March 19

Test your knowledge with music bingo at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse or belt out your favorite tunes at D’Boathaus with another round of karaoke.

Thursday, March 20

At 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse hosts an open mic night, where musicians, comedians and poets alike can take the stage. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent and discover new local artists.

Friday, March 21

Bill Davis will provide the soundtrack for the Friday Night Fish Fry at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market.

Josh Admirand returns for a solo set at the Vreeland Store at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., the enchanting Lily in the Valley Duo brings ethereal harmonies and soul-stirring tunes to Trail’s End Taphouse.

Little Nikki’s Radio performs its high-energy covers at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

For a rock-filled night, Bryan Ramirez takes the stage at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

Country Comfort delivers a set of country favorites at Grasshopper Irish Pub at the same time.

My Anxiety, a ’90s alternative rock cover band from northern New Jersey, brings high-energy nostalgia to Old School Pub & Grill at 9 p.m.

