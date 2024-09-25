Three days full of music

There are plenty of performers playing rock, jazz, soul and country tune away from the festival.

Friday, Sept. 27

The West Milford Autumn Lights Festival opens at Jungle Habitat, 109 Airport Road, with plenty of live music. Sirens takes the Community Stage at 4 p.m., followed by Whiskey Crossing with its high-energy country tunes on the Main Stage at 5 p.m. Allusion plays the Community Stage at 6 p.m. and the songwriting duo Shades takes the Main Stage at 7 p.m. The festival wraps up for the night with ALF After Dark featuring DJ TJ Bowman on the Main Stage from 9 to 11 p.m.

Quarter to Four brings jazzy vibes to Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, starting at 6 p.m.

OCD offers its eclectic cross-genre performance at the Vreeland Store, also at 6 p.m.

Smittie will deliver her soulful songs at Trail’s End Taphouse starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Sean O’Flynn brings acoustic music to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, Greenwood Lake.

Country fans may enjoy the tunes of Country Comfort at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.

Freddy Flake returns to the Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

Jimmy Lee delivers a lively set of country music at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, also at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Making State kicks off the second day of the Autumn Lights Festival with its signature funky jams at 11 a.m. on the Main Stage. At 1 p.m., Brother Jerome takes the Main Stage, fusing reggae with blues, rock and hip-hop to create a unique soundscape. The Funk Junkies brings its groove-heavy tunes to the Main Stage at 3 p.m. As the evening sets in, Black Cat Bone takes the Community Stage at 6 p.m., offering soulful blues rock, followed by the Black Dirt Bandits with its country-rock flair at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage. Wild Planes amps up the energy on the Community Stage at 8 p.m. DJ Brenda will spin a mix of crowd favorites at 9 p.m. for ALF After Dark.

Miss Demeanor is ready to deliver a high-energy rock set at 2 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

At 4 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., hosts Sinus Rhythm, a band known for its infectious rhythms. There is a $5 cover charge or free entry for apple pickers.

Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., features the 3M Band at 7 p.m., and DRB rocks out with classic covers at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

At 8 p.m., the Brian Fitzpatrick Band of Brothers returns to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, for a night of folk rock.

Sunday, Sept. 29

On the last day of the Autumn Lights Festival, Brother Jai brings his soulful tunes to the Community Stage at 11 a.m. and Nikki Briar & the Sweet Briar Band take the Main Stage with their energetic Southern rock selections at the same time. At 1:30 p.m., Flounder, known across northern New Jersey for its lively performances, gets the crowd moving on the Community Stage. Simultaneously, Garrett Gardner, a top 12 contender on NBC’s “The Voice,” brings his powerful vocals to the Main Stage. At 3:30 p.m., Mr. Love Joy brings its infectious party covers to the Main Stage, and Seems Like Tuesday rocks out on the Community Stage. Acoustic Vendetta will perform acoustic favorites on the Community Stage while Creed Fisher delivers outlaw country vibes on the Main Stage, both at at 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a headlining performance by Grammy-nominated artist Eric Paslay, known for such hit singles as “Friday Night,” “Song About a Girl” and “She Don’t Love You.”

Release the Houndz brings its alternative/pop rock covers to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, and Wonderloaf delivers its lively cover show at J&S Roadhouse, both at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Stop by the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for acoustic tunes by John Sheehan at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, welcomes the return of the Billy Courtman Band starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Enjoy your evening outside under the lights of the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, listening to the singer-songwriter selections of the Jackson & Johnson Trio starting at 6 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com