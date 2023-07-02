Treta’s art on display at library

The work of local artist Patricia Treta is on display at the West Milford Township Library through August.

A resident of West Milford for more 50 years, Treta enjoys painting scenery of the area, from Greenwood Lake to the Ramapo Mountains to the New Jersey shore.

She is a graduate of Woodstock School of Art, and her pastel works have been exhibited at the Ringwood Manor Art Association, Ridgewood Art Institute and Woodstock School.

She was selected to study pastel landscapes under the exclusive tutorship of artist Elizabeth Mowry in Provence, France.

Treta’s exhibit may be viewed during the library’s standard operating hours. For information, send email to library director Karyn Gost at gost@wmtl.org

The library, in partnership with the township, invites local artists to apply to exhibit their works in its second-floor gallery, 1470 Union Valley Road.

For details on exhibiting artwork, including policy, procedures and an application, go online to http://www.wmtl.org/exhibits