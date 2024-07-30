Tributes to Phish, Elvis, British Invasion

You can find local live music performances every night this week.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Southern Stew, a Southern rock favorite, will play at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., in the Cidery Sunset Series at 5 p.m.

If you’re into jam bands, check out the Phish party with Uncle Ebenezer at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., also at 5 p.m.

For some classic rock ‘n’ roll, DRB will be performing at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4

The Mike Holmes & Terry McDonough Duo will play acoustic tunes starting at 1 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

At 3 p.m., catch the Black Cat Bone Trio outside in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, or enjoy the Other Band’s blend of rock ‘n’ roll, blues and country at J&S Roadhouse.

Alyssa Goldstein will perform her acoustic favorites at the Pennings Farm Cidery at 4 p.m., while Vinyl Tap rocks out at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at the same time.

Patrick Perone will take the stage for his fun and flashy Elvis tribute at 7:30 p.m. as part of Greenwood Lake’s Summer Concert Series at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

Monday, Aug. 5

Dan O’Day and Eagle Ridge will give a free concert, showcasing bluegrass at its best, at 7 p.m. It is part of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library Summer Concert Series at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Enjoy another night of karaoke fun at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Stop by the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for local goodies and catch Hudson Valley songstress Marji Zintz performing a set starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

At 6 p.m., Joe Benoit takes the stage at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market.

John Sheehan & the Ragtime Millionaires will return for a acoustic set at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at the same time.

Friday, Aug. 9

Pennings Farm Market hosts its Clam ‘n Jam night with seafood specials and a performance by Campfire Jukebox Band at 6 p.m. in the Beer Garden.

Gary Link returns to the Vreeland Store at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., Carnaby Street brings the British Invasion back with classic rock at New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.

The Jefferson Arts Committee presents a free summer gazebo concert series featuring the Kootz at 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Township Municipal Complex, 1033 Weldon Road. If there is bad weather, the concert will be moved to the Jefferson Township High School auditorium.

The Sandy Stones XL Trio, featuring Dave Hirschberg, Dave Gellis and Dave D’Pinto, takes over Cove Castle at 7 p.m.

Roxon rocks at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Starting at 8 p.m., Jimmy Lee brings country favorites to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

