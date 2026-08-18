Vera and The Force headline final Pennings Clam ‘n Jam

Saturday, Aug. 22

Starting at noon, The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., hosts Tony Costa for an early afternoon acoustic set.

Visit Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, to catch the sunset and hear Missyping on the outdoor stage for their Sunset Series at 5 p.m., with a $10 cover charge.

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., welcomes The Slippery Chickens for some retro rock ‘n roll, while the Blue Collar Band rocks out at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., both at 7 p.m.

Pack your lawn chair and head to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., for country favorites by the Black Dirt Bandits starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Enjoy your Sunday with live music! At 3 p.m., catch the Earthgrinders at J&S Roadhouse for a set of vintage rock, or head to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., to hear pop and rock favorites by Strings Attached.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, at 8 p.m., for their classic Tuesday karaoke night.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Stroll around the WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., and catch a set by Kyle Hancharick at 3 p.m.

Later, at 7 p.m., back at Old School Pub & Grill, Selena & Rui welcome local talent of all kinds to their open mic night.

Thursday, Aug. 27

The Vreeland Store welcomes back Al Bazaz for a set at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, holds its open mic night.

Friday, Aug. 28

At 6 p.m., Gary Link kicks off his solo set at The Vreeland Store.

Vera and The Force take the Beer Garden stage at Pennings Farm Market at 6 p.m. for their final Clam ‘n Jam of the season, with a $5 cover charge.

At the Cove Castle, the 3M Band brings its favorite covers at 7 p.m., while Country Comfort delivers country rock to J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

If you’re looking for more jamgrass songs and Grateful Dead favorites, visit the Trail’s End Taphouse for a 7 p.m. set by the Nailed Shutt Trio.