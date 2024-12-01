Victorian Christmas under way

The 49th annual Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15.

The holiday open house is organized by the Woman’s Club of West Milford, North Jersey Highlands Historical Society, Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts and Ringwood State Park staff.

The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The manor is at 1304 Sloatsburg Road, Ringwood.

No reservations are needed. Tickets may be purchased at the door. They cost $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens age 62 and older, and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Visitors may tour the first floor of the manor, which is decorated for the holidays in the style of the Gilded Age.

Original Victorian gowns from the museum collection will be on display.

Brochures and interpretive signs detail the history of the rooms and highlight interesting items.

A scavenger-hunt list is available for children; winners receive a small prize.

The Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts (RMAA) will hold its Holiday Fine Arts Sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Carriage Barn Gallery.

Members of the nonprofit arts group will be selling paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, note cards, drawings and more. Portions of each sale help support the RMAA.

Hot chocolate and treats will be available for purchase from the to-go window at the Victorian Coffee Shop next door to Ringwood Manor.

Crafters also will have items to purchase inside the building.

Victorian Christmas Evening Concerts are planned Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7.

Ridley and Anne Enslow will perform holiday songs in the manor’s Great Hall and the first floor will be open for self-guided tours before and after the concerts.

Doors open to ticket holders at 7 p.m. and concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Only 55 tickets are available for each performance. They cost $40 and may be purchased online at ringwoodmanor.org/evening-christmas-concerts.html

For information, call 973-962-2240 or go online to ringwoodmanor.org