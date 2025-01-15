Video submissions sought for radio theater show

The West Milford Players are seeking video submissions for “Radio Suspense Theater,” which will be presented April 4-6.

The submissions are due Friday, Jan. 24.

In the show, set in the 1940s, a group of performers prepare to present a weekly radio program as the new girl, Jessica, is shown the ropes by the effervescent Morty Sparks.

The behind-the-scene lives of the performers become tangled as they present two mysteries, “Fear Between Floors” and “Lost & Found.”

For a character breakdown, go online to thewestmilfordplayers.org/page2.html

The theater group also is looking for a piano player and two singers as well as Foley artists, who create sound effects during the radio plays using everyday objects.