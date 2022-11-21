Wallisch Homestead to offer glimpse into Christmas Past

Each evening between 5 and 9 pm the Wallisch Homestead Creamery will be lit up with a view of Christmas Past.

As the piped in holiday music fills the evening air visitors can play, “I Spy the Night Before Christmas.” Clement Clarke Moore’s famous poem is posted as well as a list of the items to be found.

A few extra items were added to this year’s exhibit, including another room. The list can also be found on their website: wallischhomestead.org.

Wally, the Wallisch Cow is also making an appearance again this year. Each Thursday Wally will move within the display to another location. If you spot him, send an email: include the date, his location and your name to be entered into a drawing for a pair of 2023 Music Festival tickets. Send your submission to wallischhomestead@gmail.com.

The garage received a new roof and upgraded electrical and garage door openers. The barn received a complete interior transformation: ceiling, walls, doors and the floor all received a makeover. Lynch added, “memberships and donations as well as sweat equity help us to move forward. Monthly meetings are the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will be held in the library throughout the cold winter months. All interested folks are welcome to attend. Please consider memberships and year end donations.”