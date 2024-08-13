Watch sunset or shop to tunes

Prepared and spontaneous performances in a variety of genres - even Shakespeare - on tap at local venues this week.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Kinfolk will perform in the Sunset Series starting at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

At the same time, acoustic musicians and spoken word artists are welcome to participate in Jeb’s Open Mic at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road. Bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the evening.

Owls & Lions, featuring Nicole DeLoi, Kevin Walters and Jay Della Vale, bring their trio tunes to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., High Strung returns to rock out at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

OC5 takes the stage at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, for the Summer Concert Series, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Jeremy Langdale brings his acoustic rock and soulful classics to Cove Castle Restaurant starting at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Harrisons present their eclectic duo tunes in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Wonderloaf returns with its “Best Show You’ve Never Heard Of” at J&S Roadhouse, also at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., Kobi & Al bring their duo tunes to Pennings Farm Cidery.

Joe Trent and Rick Norman fill D’Boathouse, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, with acoustic melodies at the same time.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Enjoy a lively evening with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Kyle Hancharick takes the stage at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road. Catch his performance starting at 3:30 p.m. while you enjoy the local market’s offerings.

Friday, Aug. 23

Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden features classic and Southern rock favorites with Vera and the Force during the Clam ‘n Jam night at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Loretta Hagen brings her folk tunes to the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The concert moves to the Carriage House in case of rain. A $5 donation is requested.

At 7 p.m., Little Nikki’s Radio plays its high-energy covers at J&S Roadhouse.

The Flying Obersons will deliver an ultimate tribute to rock ‘n’ roll and R&B with a horn section at Cove Castle Restaurant, also at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the Greenwood Lake Theatre presents a “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

The Heist Duo performs at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., Black Raddish brings its multi-genre tunes to Old School Pub & Grill.

