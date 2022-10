West Milford High School will present “12 Angry Juniors” on Nov. 4 and 5 at the school.

Tickets are on sale at wmtps.seatyourself.biz

This show is a look at the justice system, as 12 jurors debate the guilt or innocence of a 19-year-old defendant facing a possible death penalty.

The students will play ordinary Americans struggle with a decision where a young man’s life hangs in the balance.