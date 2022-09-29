West Milford native to star in ‘The Prom’ in White Plains

West Milford native Tim Canali stars in the production of ‘The Prom’ at The White Plains Performing Arts Center from Oct. 7-23.

Canali will star along side Broadway Veterans Janine LaManna (Seussical, Sweet Charity, Drowsy Chaperone) as Dee Dee Allen and Felicia Finley (Wedding Singer, The Life, Aida) as Angie. Joining them are Keith Schneider as Barry, Nathan Cockroft as Trent, Emily Royer as Alyssa and Megan Colton as Emma.Rounding out the company are Alex Agard, Eriel Milan Brown, Liz Davis, Timothy Matthew Flores, Travis Flynt, Collin Hancock, Jordana Kagan, Quincy Lawson, Paulette Oliva, Leah Platt, Taylor Joseph Rivera, Mark Saunders, Daniella Tamasi and Jake Urban.

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards and winning the Drama Desk for Best Musical, “The Prom” is a musical comedy about four big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. When they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue, and themselves.

“The Prom” captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

Performances will run Thursday through Sundays.