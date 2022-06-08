West Milford Players announce auditions, sponsorship opportunities

The West Milford Players are looking for sponsors, and actors, to help them continue to bring live theater to the Highlands, something this dedicated troupe has been doing for over 40 years.

Recent shows have included “Godspell,” “Addams Family Jr.,” and “Junior Miss.” Coming this Saturday are auditions for “Totally Tubular Most Excellent 80s Cabaret,” directed by Stan Saja and Suzanne Goldensohn. If you’re interested in auditioning, contact Saja at 973-650-5767 or Goldensohn at 917-447-3552. Auditions will be held at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Prepare to dazzle with you favorite 80s song for the audition; pre-recorded tracks or singing a cappella are accepted.

Once the players are cast, there will be two performances on July 23 (rain date July 24), at Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, West Milford.

But if you’re just looking to support the Players, there are four monetary ways to do so. Individual memberships are $25, family memberships are $35, to be considered a sponsor you’d contribute $110, and a patron would be priced at $185. A sponsorship includes a family membership, two complimentary tickets to one of the shows, and recognition in the program for each show. A patron level includes two complimentary tickets to all three shows, and recognition in the season program. Checks, made out to “West Milford Players,” can be sent to West Milford Players, P.O. Box 353, West Milford, NJ 07480.

For more information, visit thewestmilfordplayers.org.