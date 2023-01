The West Milford Players will be holding auditions for “Let Us Entertain You: A Collection of Short Plays.”

Auditions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 4 and 5 at the West Milford Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Performers age 14 and older are needed.

Performances will be March 3-5.

Please send email to WMPShortPlays@gmail.com to register for an audition.