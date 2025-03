The West Milford Players will present “From Screen 2 Stage: TV Shows, Movies and Theme Songs ... Oh My!” starting Friday, Feb. 28 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students and senior citizens.

To buy them online, go to westmilfordplayers.org

Please bring a nonperishable food item for the church’s Comunity Food Pantry.