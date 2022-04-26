West Milford players to finish season with ‘Addams Family Jr.’

The West Milford Players will present their final show of the season, Addams Family Jr. on May 20 (7:30 p.m., May 21 (2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.) and May 22 (2 p.m.) at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Tickets are: $20 adults & $18 seniors & students. Advanced ticket sales are strongly suggested.

Tickets can be purchased online at: www.thewestmilfordplayers.org. Questions can be directed to 973-697-4400.

“We are so pleased to bring you this fun & unique show”. says Erika Crocco, President of The West Milford Players. “All participants are under 18 years of age & that brings such a fun twist on a classic TV show we all know from the 1960s. The talented cast consists of 16 local children & young adults ranging from 8-17. It brings a smile to my face to know that these young people have worked so hard to bring this wonderful & wacky show to The West Milford area.”.