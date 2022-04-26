x
West Milford players to finish season with ‘Addams Family Jr.’

West Milford. The West Milford Players will end the season with several performances of “Addams Family Jr.” at the West Milford Presbyterian Church. All participants are younger than 18 years old.

26 Apr 2022

    The West Milford Players will present their final show of the season, Addams Family Jr. on May 20 (7:30 p.m., May 21 (2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.) and May 22 (2 p.m.) at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

    Tickets are: $20 adults & $18 seniors & students. Advanced ticket sales are strongly suggested.

    Tickets can be purchased online at: www.thewestmilfordplayers.org. Questions can be directed to 973-697-4400.

    “We are so pleased to bring you this fun & unique show”. says Erika Crocco, President of The West Milford Players. “All participants are under 18 years of age & that brings such a fun twist on a classic TV show we all know from the 1960s. The talented cast consists of 16 local children & young adults ranging from 8-17. It brings a smile to my face to know that these young people have worked so hard to bring this wonderful & wacky show to The West Milford area.”.