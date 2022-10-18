West Milford quilters display their work

The sanctuary of Pompton Reformed Church was a breathtaking scene this past Saturday when the historically beautiful church was graced by the magnificent handiwork of the West Milford Heritage Quilters.

The display was part of the festivities of the Autumnfest event held the third Saturday in October each year at the church located at 59 Hamburg Turnpike in Pompton Lakes. Autumnfest is a Craft Fair with a variety of handcrafted items and vendors, homemade chili and other selections for lunch as well as a farmers market and a bakery entirely stocked by generous volunteer bakers of the church. Quite an event that was enthusiastically supported on its post-pandemic return!

Each quilt was unique and handcrafted by different members of the group. Some of the quilts on display were from a collection designed and sewn by a former member of the church who had passed away.

Also, each quilt has its own story and the members were in the Sanctuary throughout the day to answer questions and speak to the many people who were so moved by the grandness of the display.

Quilting is certainly a part of the fabric of this country and it is alive and well and still happening in northern New Jersey with the dedicated hands of this group.