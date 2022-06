Come join the exciting West Milford Township Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display behind the West Milford High School (16 Nosenzo Pond Road, West Milford).

The celebration is on Friday, July 1st from 6 to 9:45 p.m. There will be amusements, food, music, and fireworks for $10 per car. However, please refrain from bringing pets, and coolers. Chairs will be permitted; bags may be subject to search. The rain date will be Saturday, July 2.