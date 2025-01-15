x
Whole lotta country on local stages

WEST MILFORD. Karaoke and open mic nights offer opportunities for performers.

West Milford /
| 15 Jan 2025 | 10:51
    Ayanna Martine performs Sunday afternoon at D’Boathaus in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Ayanna Martine)
    Dave Crum will play an acoustic set Friday, Jan. 24 at Jimmy Geez North in Oak Ridge. (Photo courtesy of Dave Crum)
Saturday, Jan. 18

Start your evening at 6:30 p.m. with the Missy Ping Duo, returning to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Country Comfort will deliver all your favorite country hits at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

For those looking to take the mic, karaoke night with DJ Skyhook kicks off at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Spend your afternoon enjoying live music. High Strung performs a mix of classic and country covers at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Or catch a soulful set by singer-songwriter Ayanna Martine at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Karaoke night is back at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing your favorite tunes or cheer on fellow performers.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Unleash your creativity at Trail’s End Taphouse during open mic night at 7 p.m. Whether you’re a musician, poet, comedian or performer, this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent in a welcoming atmosphere.

Friday, Jan. 24

Kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. with local favorite Sean O’Flynn performing acoustic hits at Pennings Farm Market.

J&S Roadhouse welcomes back Farmer Phil at 7 p.m. for an evening of great music.

Country fans may catch Country Comfort at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Or head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, for a live acoustic set by Dave Crum at the same time.

For late-night vibes, groove to DJ Matt’s beats starting at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com