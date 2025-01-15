Whole lotta country on local stages

Saturday, Jan. 18

Start your evening at 6:30 p.m. with the Missy Ping Duo, returning to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Country Comfort will deliver all your favorite country hits at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

For those looking to take the mic, karaoke night with DJ Skyhook kicks off at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Spend your afternoon enjoying live music. High Strung performs a mix of classic and country covers at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Or catch a soulful set by singer-songwriter Ayanna Martine at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Karaoke night is back at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 8 p.m. Bring your friends and sing your favorite tunes or cheer on fellow performers.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Unleash your creativity at Trail’s End Taphouse during open mic night at 7 p.m. Whether you’re a musician, poet, comedian or performer, this event is the perfect opportunity to showcase your talent in a welcoming atmosphere.

Friday, Jan. 24

Kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. with local favorite Sean O’Flynn performing acoustic hits at Pennings Farm Market.

J&S Roadhouse welcomes back Farmer Phil at 7 p.m. for an evening of great music.

Country fans may catch Country Comfort at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Or head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, for a live acoustic set by Dave Crum at the same time.

For late-night vibes, groove to DJ Matt’s beats starting at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub.

