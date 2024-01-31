Whole lotta country on local stages

As the first weekend of February begins, music enthusiasts in West Milford are in for a treat, from solo acts to dynamic duos.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Bobby Campbell will perform a collection of solo tunes at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Head over to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. to be wrapped in the melodies of Country Comfort. With their country tunes, this talented ensemble promises a night of musical fun.

Craig Parrella will perform at 8 p.m. at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland. As a solo acoustic cover musician, he will take you on a journey through the decades, playing everything from 1960s classics to current hits.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Local favorite OC5 will be at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. Known for its dynamic performances, the band will deliver a setlist that will have the audience tapping their feet and singing along.

At 4 p.m., D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, hosts the spirited duo OCD, who will treat the crowd to a fusion of eclectic classic rock tunes. Expect an afternoon filled with energy and nostalgia.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Spice up your Tuesday with a fun night at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Unleash your inner star and join friends for a lively karaoke session at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8

At 6 p.m., D’Boathaus welcomes the Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo. They will create a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere to ease into the weekend.

Friday, Feb. 9

Get ready for a lively performance at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m. as Tim VG takes the stage, promising an evening filled with modern country tunes.

At 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper, Nashville recording artist Tony Caggiano brings a throwback feel to the great Outlaw Country era with a modern twist.

